Posted by Pi

Somalian Prime Minister has sacked three ministers

MOGADISHU (Pi) – Somalian Prime Minister Hassan Ali Khaire has sacked his ministers for foreign affairs, the interior and commerce, replacing them with newcomers, the government said on Thursday, as it battles an Islamist insurgency.

Somali government has been criticized for failing to stem attacks by al Shabaab militants.

Foreign affairs minister Yusuf Garaad Omar, interior minister Abdi Farah Said Juha and the commerce and labor minister Khadra Ahmed Duale had been relieved of their duties, the information ministry said in a statement.

Here are New ministres

BREAKING: Somali Ministers for Foreign Affairs (Yusuf Garaad Omar), Interior & Federal Affairs (Abdi Farah Juha), and Trade and Industry (Khadra Ahmed Duale) sacked:

It was replaced:

1) Ambassador Ahmed Isse Awad, Minister of Foreign Affairs,

2) Minister of Interior Mohamed Sabriye

3) Minister of Comnerce Mohamed Abdi Maareeye

Puntlandi news disk

Mogadishu