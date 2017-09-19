Posted by Pi

Breaking News– Breaking: Somalia loses its vote in General Assembly for failing to pay off UN arrears estimated to be $2 million

Somalias vote has been suspended at the General Assembly of the United Nations (UN) after failing to pay off UN arrears estimated to be $2 million, Sources told Puntlandi.com.

Under Article 19 of the Charter of the United Nations, related to the membership requirements that must be honored by member states, Somalia can not participate in any vote that the General Assembly may make at its 72nd session until it pause its payments for membership of United Nation.

Puntlandi.com

New York