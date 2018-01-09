Posted by Al

Ethiopia’s PM Hailemariam holds talks with Sudanese army chief

Addis Ababa, January 8, 2018 (FBC) – Prime Minister Hailemariam Desalegn received and held talks here today with the Sudan Armed Force’s (SAF) Chief of the General Staff, Lt. General Emad al-Din Mustafa Adawi.

The Lieutenant General handed over a letter from Sudanese President Omar al-Bashir to PM Hailemariam.

During the meeting, the two sides exchanged views on bilateral, regional, continental and global issues, according to office of the Prime Minister.

In the meeting, which focused on cementing cooperation, PM Hailemariam reaffirmed Ethiopia’s commitment to further strengthen the ties between the two countries, Zadig Abrha, head of media and public relations deliverology unit at the PM office said.

The cooperation between the two countries has been gaining momentum since the launching of the construction of the Grand Ethiopian Renaissance Dam (GERD), Zadig said.

Stating that Ethiopia is Sudan’s strategic partners, Adwi for his part said that the two countries will strengthen their cooperation so as to tackle their common challenges.

During the meeting the two sides agreed to scale up their cooperation on various continental and global for a as well as to achieve their mutual benefit.

Ethiopia and Sudan have strong social, political, and economic relations.

Last year, the two countries also signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) providing to enhance joint security and military cooperation between the two neighboring countries to fight terrorism.

Translated and posted by Amare Asrat