Fury as taxpayers fund Somali leader’s £50,000 trip to London and stay in the Dorchester hotel
- President Mohamud and staff stayed at Park Lane hotel, The Dorchester
- The cheapest rooms there start at £318 a night
- Luxury trip estimated to cost £50,000 for President and his entourage
- UK and other donors pledged £84m in aid for Somalia on the trip
Somali president Hassan Sheikh Mohamud enjoyed a luxury trip to London – all at the British taxpayer’s expense.
The president stayed at The Dorchester hotel with his entourage of five minsters and 14 assistants while he attended a conference at Lancaster House to receive aid for his war-torn country.
According to The Sun, President Mohamud, 57, and his entourage stayed four nights at the Park Lane hotel. Even if they had stayed in the cheapest rooms, their hotel bill would have been at least £25,440.
Profitable trip: Somali President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud with David Cameron at the Foreign Office on his aid trip
Previous guests at the five-star hotel include Marlene Dietrich, Walt Disney, Clint Eastwood, Charlton Heston and Judy Garland.
The delegation’s estimated air fares would have been another £24,158, if the six ministers flew business class and the rest flew economy.
A chauffeur-driven car would have cost £400 a day, bringing the total to over £50,000.
The international conference aims to help rebuild the east African country after more more than two decades of conflict.
The Foreign Office told The Sun that the conference was ‘vital’.
As a result of the trip, Somalia will be receiving an additional £50million in aid. The UK and other donors pledged some £84m altogether.
President Mohamud has taken the reins of the first government working in Somali capital Mogadishu for 22 years.
Lap of luxury: The delegation stayed at The Dorchester in Mayfair, one of London’s finest hotels
Opulent: The President and his five minsters and 14 staff were sure to receive the star treatment