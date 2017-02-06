Posted by pi6

Fury as taxpayers fund Somali leader’s £50,000 trip to London and stay in the Dorchester hotel

President Mohamud and staff stayed at Park Lane hotel, The Dorchester

The cheapest rooms there start at £318 a night

Luxury trip estimated to cost £50,000 for President and his entourage

UK and other donors pledged £84m in aid for Somalia on the trip

Somali president Hassan Sheikh Mohamud enjoyed a luxury trip to London – all at the British taxpayer’s expense.

The president stayed at The Dorchester hotel with his entourage of five minsters and 14 assistants while he attended a conference at Lancaster House to receive aid for his war-torn country.



According to The Sun, President Mohamud, 57, and his entourage stayed four nights at the Park Lane hotel. Even if they had stayed in the cheapest rooms, their hotel bill would have been at least £25,440.

Profitable trip: Somali President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud with David Cameron at the Foreign Office on his aid trip

Previous guests at the five-star hotel include Marlene Dietrich, Walt Disney, Clint Eastwood, Charlton Heston and Judy Garland.



The delegation’s estimated air fares would have been another £24,158, if the six ministers flew business class and the rest flew economy.



A chauffeur-driven car would have cost £400 a day, bringing the total to over £50,000.