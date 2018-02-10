Posted by P2

Job Vacancies:- Saddex shaqo oo ka banaan Amal Bank

Job Title: Branch Marketing Officer

Location: Kismaayo, Laascaano and garowe

Reporting to: Branch Manager

Position Summary:

Branch Marketing Officer is responsible for the development and implementation of the Bank’s Marketing Plan at the branch level. This position is responsible for initiating, developing, driving and overseeing the implementation of marketing and promotional plans including advertising, sales, research, website, events and brand strategy of the bank at the branch level.

Major Duties:

Work closely with Branch Business Development Manager to plan and oversee the organization’s advertising and promotion activities including print, electronic and direct mail outlets with approval from the Marketing & Strategy department.

Coordinate the development and implementation of the Marketing Plan at branch level

Coordinate marketing projects, sales initiatives and brand messaging as it relates to branch signage, website and social media.

Work with corporate and local branches’ marketing and sales teams to develop and execute marketing campaign and deliver marketing materials

Design and launch email and social media marketing campaigns at the branch level

Research media coverage and industry trends at the local level

Coordinate scheduling and logistics of marketing department

Coordinate conferences, trade shows, and press interviews/releases

Process requests/invoices and maintain archives of flyers, posters, signage and graphics & photo files

Coordinate photography for/of events, activities, etc. for use in publications, media, etc.

Provide ongoing local market evaluation through market survey, direct customer contact, follow ups, and monitoring of competition and industry trends

Work with Branch Manager and Business Development Manager to determine event budget and manage expenses to that budget

Assure consistent application of brand messaging throughout the bank

Look for opportunities in the banks markets to promote the bank consistency with our strategic objectives, and solidify Amal Bank’s brand messaging

Assist with creation of marketing and promotional materials such as print, digital and other forms of communication materials

Volunteers and attends fundraisers and bank sponsored events as needed and other related duties

Establish and maintain positive relationships with local media including print, radio, and television

Assumes additional responsibilities as assigned such as covering for a cashier, investment officer, or customer relationship officer.

Qualifications

Bachelor’s degree or equivalent work experience

3 – 5 plus years of experience and/or training; preferred emphasis in Marketing, with specific experience in bank or financial services marketing preferred

IT degree or certificate is plus

Knowledge and awareness of Islamic bank products and services is plus

Knowledge and awareness of local market and community preferred

Strong communication and interpersonal skills with strong customer service skills

Solid written and oral communications skills (Somali and English)

Knowledge of social media and its use in reaching customers

Knowledge of sales and relationship building skills

knowledge of a wide range of marketing techniques and concepts

Strong internet and digital/social media skills and experience

Able to think creatively and respond well to pressure

Team player with ability to multi-task

Must be able to travel independently between multiple work sites

Effective time management/organization skills

Ability to handle multiple projects and meet deadlines

Amal Bank is an equal opportunity employer and offers a competitive compensation package commensurate with qualifications and experience.

Please submit a detailed cover letter and résumé no later than December 17, 02, 2018 to: applicant@amalbankso.so