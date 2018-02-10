Job Vacancies:- Saddex shaqo oo ka banaan Amal Bank
Job Title: Branch Marketing Officer
Location: Kismaayo, Laascaano and garowe
Reporting to: Branch Manager
Position Summary:
Branch Marketing Officer is responsible for the development and implementation of the Bank’s Marketing Plan at the branch level. This position is responsible for initiating, developing, driving and overseeing the implementation of marketing and promotional plans including advertising, sales, research, website, events and brand strategy of the bank at the branch level.
Major Duties:
Work closely with Branch Business Development Manager to plan and oversee the organization’s advertising and promotion activities including print, electronic and direct mail outlets with approval from the Marketing & Strategy department.
Coordinate the development and implementation of the Marketing Plan at branch level
Coordinate marketing projects, sales initiatives and brand messaging as it relates to branch signage, website and social media.
Work with corporate and local branches’ marketing and sales teams to develop and execute marketing campaign and deliver marketing materials
Design and launch email and social media marketing campaigns at the branch level
Research media coverage and industry trends at the local level
Coordinate scheduling and logistics of marketing department
Coordinate conferences, trade shows, and press interviews/releases
Process requests/invoices and maintain archives of flyers, posters, signage and graphics & photo files
Coordinate photography for/of events, activities, etc. for use in publications, media, etc.
Provide ongoing local market evaluation through market survey, direct customer contact, follow ups, and monitoring of competition and industry trends
Work with Branch Manager and Business Development Manager to determine event budget and manage expenses to that budget
Assure consistent application of brand messaging throughout the bank
Look for opportunities in the banks markets to promote the bank consistency with our strategic objectives, and solidify Amal Bank’s brand messaging
Assist with creation of marketing and promotional materials such as print, digital and other forms of communication materials
Volunteers and attends fundraisers and bank sponsored events as needed and other related duties
Establish and maintain positive relationships with local media including print, radio, and television
Assumes additional responsibilities as assigned such as covering for a cashier, investment officer, or customer relationship officer.
Qualifications
Bachelor’s degree or equivalent work experience
3 – 5 plus years of experience and/or training; preferred emphasis in Marketing, with specific experience in bank or financial services marketing preferred
IT degree or certificate is plus
Knowledge and awareness of Islamic bank products and services is plus
Knowledge and awareness of local market and community preferred
Strong communication and interpersonal skills with strong customer service skills
Solid written and oral communications skills (Somali and English)
Knowledge of social media and its use in reaching customers
Knowledge of sales and relationship building skills
knowledge of a wide range of marketing techniques and concepts
Strong internet and digital/social media skills and experience
Able to think creatively and respond well to pressure
Team player with ability to multi-task
Must be able to travel independently between multiple work sites
Effective time management/organization skills
Ability to handle multiple projects and meet deadlines
Amal Bank is an equal opportunity employer and offers a competitive compensation package commensurate with qualifications and experience.
Please submit a detailed cover letter and résumé no later than December 17, 02, 2018 to: applicant@amalbankso.so