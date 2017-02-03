Posted by GW1

JOB VACANCY: FINANCE OFFICER

JOB VACANCY: FINANCE OFFICER

Position: Finance Assistant

Reporting to: Regional Manager

Location: Garowe

Contract Period: 6 months renewable

AET is an international NGO supporting education across the Horn and East Africa. AET has been implementing Education related projects in Somalia since 1996 working alongside MoE&HE to improve education provision and access at all levels.

Position overview:

AET is looking to recruit an experienced Finance Assistant who will work closely with the Regional manager and the Somalia Finance Officer in management of its finances in Punt land.

Responsibilities:

The finance officer will be responsible for overall financial management of the project. This includes:

-supporting the Regional Manager to prepare timely monthly funds requests based on activity work plans

- ensuring project money is spent correctly with required proof of expenditure as required by AET and the donor.

- ensure that all project expenditure is accounted for correctly in monthly project accounts

- to work with the Nairobi based Finance officer to complete monthly project expenditure reports in line with AET reporting guidelines

- to work with the project officer to plan project expenditure and ensure funds are spent on time

- To work with the Nairobi based Finance officer to complete the end of year project report for both AET and Donor.

-to keep role centre cash books, cash count, vouchers and authorisation requirements up to date and according to AET finance handbook

- to ensure purchasing and logistical expenditures are made in adherence to AET financial guidelines

Required Skills:

-AT least University degree in finance or accountancy, degree level preferable

- At least 3 – 5 years’ experience in working in financial management in an NGO set up

- Must have hands on experience in Microsoft excel

-Fluent English, including written skills

- Good communication skills and team working attitude

Application procedures:

Interested applicants are invited to submit CVs along with a covering letter to the AET admin department email to: admin.nairobi@africaeducationaltrust.org, b.kayungo@africaeducationaltrust.org

Deadline for submission: 13 February, 2017.

Interviews will be held for shortlisted candidates as soon as possible with view to taking the post immediately.

Candidate should submit 3 professional referees, at least one from most recent employer