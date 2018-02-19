JOB VACANCY: PUNSAA Legal expert

PUNSAA seeks to recruit a legal expert for making desk review on the contentious issue in the Provisional Constitution of Federal Republic of Somalia.

National legal expert will be engaged to:

· Draft briefing papers on the constitutional contentious issues and develop position papers concerning civil society’s stands and positions in the constitutional review process.

· Promoting public awareness and understanding for the constitutional review process and engaging wider communities and stakeholders to understand constitutional review process levels

· Work effectively in PUNSAA specifically with the PGP project coordinator with guidance of Executive Director to design the concept, indicators and methodology to gauge people’s understanding on the constitution;

· Conduct desk review on the constitution and to make analytical comparison among Somali constitution and other federal Countries,

· Produce Desk-based Review report on constitution with more emphasizes on the contentious issues

· Provide technical advice to CSCRTF and the platform on the CRP

· Regular input into the conceptualization and planning of Consultation meetings on constitutional review process;

· Provides advice on best practices and current trends in the constitution review process

· Participates and facilitate Consultation meetings on constitution review Process