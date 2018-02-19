JOB VACANCY: PUNSAA Legal expert
Job Description
|Name of the Project
|Participatory Governance and Peacebuilding Programme
|Title of the assignment
|Legal expert
|Contract type
|Service Contract – full time
|Duty station
|Garowe with travel to other regions in Puntland
|Duration
|3 months ( March – May , 2018)
|Description of PUNSAA
The Puntland Non-State Actors Association (PUNSAA) is a non-governmental, non-political and non-profit that assembles non-state actors (NSAs) in Puntland into one platform. It was established on 14 May 2008 and registered as local association with Puntland Ministry of Planning and International Cooperation. PUNSAA brings together a wide range of NSAs from across Puntland, including non-governmental organizations (NGOs), Women, Youth Associations, business associations, elders and different categories of professionals, such as teachers, Media, lawyers and doctors. PUNSAA provides a forum through which local NSAs could participate in and influence policy and decision-making processes at local, State, National and International levels
|Job purpose:
PUNSAA seeks to recruit a legal expert for making desk review on the contentious issue in the Provisional Constitution of Federal Republic of Somalia.
National legal expert will be engaged to:
· Draft briefing papers on the constitutional contentious issues and develop position papers concerning civil society’s stands and positions in the constitutional review process.
· Promoting public awareness and understanding for the constitutional review process and engaging wider communities and stakeholders to understand constitutional review process levels
· Work effectively in PUNSAA specifically with the PGP project coordinator with guidance of Executive Director to design the concept, indicators and methodology to gauge people’s understanding on the constitution;
· Conduct desk review on the constitution and to make analytical comparison among Somali constitution and other federal Countries,
· Produce Desk-based Review report on constitution with more emphasizes on the contentious issues
· Provide technical advice to CSCRTF and the platform on the CRP
· Regular input into the conceptualization and planning of Consultation meetings on constitutional review process;
· Provides advice on best practices and current trends in the constitution review process
· Participates and facilitate Consultation meetings on constitution review Process
|Person Specification
Essential requirements
· Master degree in Law with with a minimum of 3 years’ experience in legal drafting field
· Experience in constitutional review process
• Bachelor degree in law with a five years’ experience in constitutional review and legal drafting.
• Excellent skills of operating communication technical facilities
• Fluency in English (written and spoken)
• A positive problem-solving approach
• Good interpersonal and team-working skills
• A willingness to promote the work of PUNSAA on issues relating with the constitutional review process and develop collaborative work with others.
|Personal Experience:
· Experience of working in an environment that has required the use of press and / or public affairs skills in order to achieve objectives and inform external stakeholders of PUNSAA Achievements.
· Experience of building effective relationships with stakeholders of constitutional review process.
· Experience of briefing constitutional stakeholders of emerging issues that could impact upon constitutional review process.
· Experience of facilitating group discussions and debates.
· Experience of using social media analytical tools in order to evaluate the impact of review process and to identify insights and trends.
|Documents Required:
1- Application letter
2- Up to date CV
3- Copies of certificates and other supporting documents.
How to Apply
Please send all the above documents to recruitment@punsaa.org
Application Deadline: 25 February, 2018