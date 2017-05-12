Posted by GW1

JOB VACCANCY:-SHAQO KA BANAAN AMAL BANK XAFIISKA GAROWE.

Customer Insights & Analytics Officer

Full-time job.

Position Summary

Customer Insights & Analytics Officer is responsible for identifying, collecting, monitoring and analysing market and competitor data and proactively producing/developing marketing intelligence reports and insights. Help create more value for more customers and acquire more customers/deposits, while growing and deepening customer relationships with existing customers.

Major Duties:

*In partnership with marketing teams, identify, collect and analyse industry trends, customer and competitor data/metrics to identify best practices, change approaches and guide future strategies and tactics.

*Conduct competitive assessments to identify emerging strategies and tactics and recommend improvements to drive and improve customer engagement.

*Stay abreast of new marketing and industry developments through contacts with professional organizations, publications and vendors. Report on weekly, monthly and quarterly Marketing KPIs and key metrics and track marketing campaign spending and performance.

*Develop detailed market and customer segmentation and the corresponding value propositions for each segment.

Deliver detailed go-to market strategy and tactics for each market segment and sales tools for execution at the branch level.

Assist in creating and preparing monthly, quarterly and ad-hoc marketing strategies and tactics to support the branch marketing teams.

*In collaboration with other marketing team members, brainstorm and develop ideas for creative marketing campaigns, message content and engagement plans that support brand positioning and marketing objectives of the bank.

*Work in partnership with marketing communication officer to plan and execute initiatives to reach the target audience through appropriate channels (social media, e-mail, TV etc.).

*Assist branch marketing officers and marketing communication officer in identifying key audiences for thought leadership and content/event marketing to maximize customer engagement efforts.

*Post on social media, monitor discussions about the organization on social networking sites and engage with customers in the social media space. Qualifications

Master’s degree in Marketing/Business Administration or equivalent combination of education and experience.

*Experience conducting and interpreting quantitative and qualitative research methods

*Creative thinking: a combination of out of the box thinking and the ability to question status quo and generally accepted beliefs.

*Ability to complete strategic market analysis, market/customer segmentation and develop value propositions

*Ability to dissect market/customer segments and translate into product/service offerings and business opportunity

*Ability to collect and articulate data to gain insights and provide an overall “picture”

*Ability to “get stuff done” across multiple key growth initiatives within his/her organization.

*Excellent written and verbal communication skills. Should possess solid proofreading and editing abilities.

*Working knowledge of computers/ICT skills, including Microsoft Office (Word, Excel, and PowerPoint). And Social Media.

*A strong understanding of brand development and integrated marketing concepts.

*The ability and willingness to work extended hours, including weekends, as required Amal Bank is an equal opportunity employer and offers a competitive compensation package commensurate with qualifications and experience.

Please submit a detailed cover letter and résumé to

abdifatah.cajab@amalbankso.so no later than 19/05/2017.

Garoowe, Nugaal, Somalia