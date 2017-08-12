M/weyne Siilaanyo oo hambalyo u diray Madaxweynaha Uhuru-ga Kenya

Posted by Al

H.E. UHURU KENYATTA,

The President re-elect of the Republic of Kenya.

You’re Excellency,

On behalf of the Government of the Republic of Somaliland and its people, I wish to extend to you our heartfelt congratulations on your re-election as the President of the Republic of Kenya.

Your election demonstrates the confidence that the Kenyan people have in your leadership. It is my hope that during your second term in office, we shall continue to work together towards strengthening the friendly relations between our two nations. Within the region of Horn of Africa, we will continue to enhance peace, progress and democracy.

Mr. President, please accept my sincere wishes for the success of your administration, for the personal well-being of yourself and your family and for the peace and prosperity of your people and country.

Yours sincerely,

H.E. Ahmed Mohamed Silanyo,

The President of the Republic of Somaliland