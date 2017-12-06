Posted by Al

Somali president refusing to meet Israel’s Netanyahu



Somalia’s President Mohamed Abdullahi Farmajo in Moghadishu, Somalia on 16 February 2017 [Sadak Mohamed/Anadolu]

December 5, 2017 at 10:48 am

Somali President Mohamed Abdullahi “Farmajo” Mohamed has refused to meet Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu during a visit to Kenya.

Farmajo was in Kenya to attend an African Heads of State meeting in Nairobi.

Hamas praised the leader’s move in standing in the face of the oppressor and refusing to meet him.

Senior Hamas member, Mousa Abu Marzouq, said: “With the example of these leaders, attitudes have value and meaning, and their country has respect and appreciation, and their people have dignity.”

Hamas’ Izzat Al-Rishq also thanked the Somali president’s position which he said “reflects the authenticity of the brotherly Republic of Somalia in standing with Palestine and rejecting any normalisation with an entity which occupies land and holy places.”