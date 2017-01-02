Posted by GW1

UNSOM WELCOMES PRESIDENTS GAAS AND GULED’S RENEWED COMMITMENT TO PEACE AND CONFIDENCE BUILDING IN GAALKACYO

The United Nations Assistance Mission in Somalia (UNSOM) welcomes the renewed commitments reached today by regional Presidents Abdiweli Mohamed Ali “Gaas” of Puntland and Abdikarim Hussein Guled of Galmudug state to build peace and confidence in Gaalkacyo. The meeting was held at Villa Somalia and attended by President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud, Prime Minister Omar Abdirashid Ali Sharmarke and the Special Representative of the UN Secretary-General (SRSG) in Somalia, Michael Keating.

Regional Presidents Gaas and Guled agreed to three main points to produce a cessation of hostilities in Gaalkacyo and build confidence between the two state administrations: 1) a separation of forces through a withdrawal of forces from the disputed city and redeployment of troops to their original bases; 2) the removal of all roadblocks installed by both Puntland and Galmudug and the opening of roads to allow free movement of people and goods; and 3) the implementation of joint training of police from both North and South Gaalkacyo to strengthen security, and build trust and cooperation between the two administrations.

Regional Presidents Gaas and Guled also agreed to meet in Gaalkacyo later this month to support the implementation of these commitments.

“This renewed commitment to peace and confidence building in Gaalkacyo is a critical step to allow a process to resolve underlying issues that are causing the conflict and to build lasting peace,” said SRSG Keating.