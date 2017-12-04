Yemen ex-President Saleh killed by Houthis – Iranian media citing sources

Former President of Yemen Ali Abdullah Saleh has been killed by Houthi fighters, according to reports by Iranian media citing informed sources. However, Saleh’s party denies reports of his death.

Both Iranian state Press TV and private Tasnim News Agency‏ reported the alleged death of the former Yemeni leader. The deposed leader was reportedly killed while on his way to the city of Maarib in Yemen, according to the agency.

The reports emerged following earlier news suggesting Houthis had blown up Saleh’s home in the capital, Sanaa. Since then, the ex-leader’s whereabouts have been unknown.

Heavy fighting has been ongoing in Yemen’s capital in recent days, with the Saudi-led coalition launching strikes on Houthi positions. On Monday, the Houthis made gains against forces supporting the former president. According to witness reports in local media, there was intense fighting overnight, with explosions rocking the city into Monday morning.

The alliance between the Houthi rebels and former Saleh recently seemed to be on the verge of a split. Together these groups have been fighting against the Saudi-backed forces of ousted President Abdrabbuh Mansur Hadi since 2015.

On Sunday, the former leader of the war-torn country formally renounced his alliance with the Houthis. Saleh pledged to step up his fight with the Iranian-backed group, having re-aligned his forces with Saudi Arabia.

In an earlier televised speech, Saleh said that he made the decision to cease fighting in the country, having asked Riyadh to stop attacks on Yemen in exchange for his support. “I call upon the brothers in neighboring states and the alliance to stop their aggression, lift the siege, open the airports and allow food aid and the saving of the wounded and we will turn a new page by virtue of our neighborliness,” he said.

The address came as forces loyal to Saleh were engaged in battle with the troops of Ansar Allah, or the Houthi rebels, in the capital Sanaa. Hostilities between the two sides broke out on Wednesday. More than 100 people , mostly Houthis, were killed in clashes between Houthis and forces loyal to ex-President Saleh on Saturday, Sky News Arabia reported, citing military and medical sources.